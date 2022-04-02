Gettysburg National Military Park announces temporary and intermittent closures of all three of the park’s observation towers for safety inspections.
Structural engineers will inspect all three of the park’s observation towers from April 5 to April 8, according to a park service release.
“Inspections will take place via vertical access (rappelling) and by hypsometric laser scanning. Each of the park’s three observation towers will need to close to the public during these safety inspections,” the release reads.
The tower closure schedule will occur over the following dates:
• West Confederate Avenue Tower: April 5, 6, 7, (8 if needed)
• Culp’s Hill Tower: April 5, 6, 7, (8 if needed)
• Oak Ridge Tower: April 6, (8 if needed)
April 8 will be reserved for any weather interruptions, according to the release.
If inspections are able to be carried out with no weather interruptions, April 8 will not be required as a closure date.
All three towers were built between 1895 and 1896, according to the release. The most recent safety inspections took place in 1999 and 2013.
“We will update our website with opening and closing details as they become available during the safety inspection schedule so that our visitors may stay informed. www.nps.gov/gett,” the release reads.
