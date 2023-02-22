Adams County

YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and Safe Home YWCA Hanover are sponsoring a Teen Dating Violence Awareness event for parents/grandparents/caretakers on Thursday March 2, 7-8 p.m. in the YWCA Gettysburg Community Room, 909 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg. Learn how to support healthy teen relationships, warning signs of dating violence, approaching sensitive conversations, and what supports are available. This is free and open to the public. Registration not required.

