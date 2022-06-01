Artwork from The Cave and Depth Series by Sarah Jacobs will be featured in an exhibition entitled Homecoming in the gallery at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center, June 1 to Aug. 26, in addition to work by high school students, according to an arts council release.
A first Friday opening reception will be celebrated on Friday, June 3, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public. Jacobs and her mother, Robyn Jacobs, who is exhibiting a collection of her artwork in the reception hall, will give a joint artist talk on Thursday, June 9, 5-7 p.m.
Sarah Jacobs attended Gettysburg College to study art history and went on to earn her master of fine arts degree in painting from MICA in Baltimore before moving to the UK for over three years. There she became a naturalized British citizen before returning to the US to pursue her art career and teach.
Her work has been exhibited in the US and in Europe and she has taken part in artist residencies in Germany, Colombia, and New Mexico. She has won multiple grants, including the Arts Council England Grant, and her work can be found in public and private collections in the US, UK, and Hong Kong.
Sarah’s multi-media paintings play with the figure/ground relationship using design principals and range in scale and size. The collection of artworks featured at the ACAC combines a variety of colors, patterns, and media.
“I am interested in patterns for what they represent metaphorically, and for what they can do aesthetically. I see visual patterns as representing modes of thought or patterns of living. We each categorize and frame the mystery of existence in unique ways that can be expressed with symbols,” she said. “To design an artwork, I embark first on research of the concepts I will address and then search for imagery that I believe can be used symbolically to get those ideas across. I then design patterns incorporating some of this imagery, some of which may be rendered in a stylized, graphic, or cartoonish way.”
The arts council will feature a collection of artwork by Gettysburg High School AP students, Amy Dreves, teacher, during June in the Studio of the Arts Education Center, according to the release. A First Friday opening reception is also scheduled for this opening on Friday, June 3, 5-7 p.m. and is open to the public.
Decadent Design: The Disjunction of Dysfunction, is an exhibit that includes works by the Gettysburg High School advanced placement studio art class of Dreves and some work from the district’s Scholastic Art Regional Gold Key Award Winners, which were recently exhibited at the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.
For more information about The AP Exhibition, Robyn Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs, and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.