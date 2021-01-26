For more than 40 years, The Memorial Church of the Prince of Peace, Gettysburg’s Episcopal parish, has sponsored a Pancake Day event on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. In 2021, Shrove Tuesday is Feb. 16. This year’s Pancake Day, the 42nd annual event will take a much different form than in years past because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the parish is partnering with Perkins Restaurant and Bakery on US 30 to provide a safe and socially distanced environment to continue its long tradition.
