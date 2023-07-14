Farmers and others involved in production agriculture who want to learn about the latest in agricultural goods and services, equipment, and technology can enjoy “one-stop shopping” by attending Penn State’s 2023 Ag Progress Days, according to organizers.

The event is slated for Aug. 8-10 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Centre County, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Science release.

