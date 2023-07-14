Farmers and others involved in production agriculture who want to learn about the latest in agricultural goods and services, equipment, and technology can enjoy “one-stop shopping” by attending Penn State’s 2023 Ag Progress Days, according to organizers.
The event is slated for Aug. 8-10 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Centre County, according to a Penn State College of Agricultural Science release.
Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager, said nearly 500 commercial and educational exhibits and various field demonstrations and workshops are planned. He pointed out that exhibitors cover virtually every product category, including field machinery, milking systems, animal genetics, storage structures, seed, feed, tools, trailers, sprayers, mixers, livestock housing, utility vehicles, fertilizers, fencing, financial products and insurance, among others.
“The Ag Progress Days exposition is a celebration of agricultural progress and innovation,” Darlington said. “People can learn how Penn State research and extension programs are cultivating a future of inspiration and transformative change for the betterment of society. We are thankful to everyone, including producers, industry folks and the public, for supporting the show.”
Field demonstrations allow potential buyers to see and compare equipment in action, such as hay mowers, rakes and tedders, hay balers, and bale handlers. New demonstrations this year include forage chopping, working drones, ATV safety and other farm safety and rescue practices.
Darlington noted that free, daily research tours again will allow visitors to see production and management practices being studied by Penn State researchers at the surrounding, 2,400-acre Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center. Tour attendees are transported by bus, but most tours require some walking or standing.
Topics will include equine pastures and dry lots, forest management, stream buffers and native grasses, and organic vegetable production.
Darlington encourages producers attending Ag Progress Days to ask Penn State faculty specialists and extension educators questions and talk with experts about the latest research findings, best practices, business issues and governmental regulations that could affect their operations. Information will be available on dairy, livestock and crop production; animal health; soil conservation; water quality; and ag renewable energy.
Sponsored by Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 8; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10. Admission and parking are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.