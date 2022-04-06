The Watershed Alliance of Adams County (WAAC) and the Adams County Conservation District partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to distribute approximately 10,000 free native tree and shrub seedlings to Adams County residents who requested them, according to a WAAC release.
The seedling distribution event runs through April 9 at the Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, with the help of more than 50 volunteers who sorted the seedlings and planting stakes and shelters, according to the release.
"Responding generously to the Watershed Alliance’s call for volunteers were members of St. James Lutheran Church, the Gettysburg Garden Club, Adams and York County Master Gardeners, Pennsylvania Master Watershed Stewards, the Watershed Alliance, the Conservation District, and the community at large," the release reads.
The seedlings, once planted, will eventually grow into trees and shrubs that capture stormwater runoff that can pollute local streams, as well as remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, according to the release.
A nonprofit organization, the Watershed Alliance of Adams County is dedicated to enhancing and protecting the water resources of Adams County, according to the release. For more information about the watershed alliance, visit AdamsWatersheds.org.
