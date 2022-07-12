The Adams County Conservation District will again partner with the Watershed Alliance of Adams County and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to supply more than 10,000 free native trees and shrubs to Adams County residents this autumn, according to a district release.
The only stipulation to request free trees and shrubs is the recipient must be willing to share where the trees will be planted and include before and after photos of the plantings, according to the release.
To request free trees and shrubs through the online order form, visit www.adamscounty.us/Dept/Conservation/Pages/Programs.aspx.
The order deadline is Aug. 23, with pick-up dates of Sept. 8, 9, and 10, at the Adams County Conservation District Pole Building, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg.
Trees and shrubs will be in a variety of sizes. Most will be approximately 1-3 feet tall potted in 3-by-3-by-9-inch pots. A five-foot tree shelter and a two-foot shrub shelter, stake, zip-ties and bird-netting will be supplied with each tree and shrub, according to the release.
“We make every effort to fulfill requested species and amounts; however, due to availability and ordering stipulations we cannot guarantee exact requests. If a selection is sold out, orders are placed on a first-ordered basis or partially filled. Once we receive our order confirmations from the nurseries, we will email your confirmed species list and pick-up details in the last week in August,” the release reads.
Planting labor must be organized by the person requesting the trees and shrubs. Planting projects should be completed by Nov. 1, according to the release.
“This year’s native tree species being given away include: Basswood (Tilia Americana), Birch, River (Betula Nigra), Hawthorn (Crataegus Phaenopyrum), Maple, Red (Acer Rubrum), Maple, Sugar (Acer Saccharum), Oak, Chestnut (Quercus Prinus), Oak, Swamp White (Quercus Bicolor), Paw Paw (Asiminia Triloba), Pine, Eastern White (Pinus Strobus), Plum, American (Prunus Americana), Redbud, Eastern (Cercis Canadensis), Sassafras (Sassafras Albidum), Serviceberry (Amelanchier Canadensis), Sycamore (Platanus Occidentalis), and Tulip Polar (Liriodendron Tulipfera),” the release reads.
This year’s native shrub species are Buttonbush (Cephalanthus Occidentalis), Dogwood, Red-Osier (Cornus Stolonifera), Dogwood, Silky (Cornus Amomum), Elderberry (Sambucus Canadensis), Ninebark (Physocarpus Opulifolius), Viburnum, Arrowwood (Vibernum Dentatum), Viburnum, Nannyberry (Viburnum Lentago), Willow, Sandbar (Salix Exigua), and Witch Hazel (Hamamelis Virginiana).
Anyone who would like to be included on the district’s e-mail distribution list should call Sarah Spencer at 717-334-0636 or email sspencer@adamscounty.us.
