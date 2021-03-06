FILE — Ed Riggs, Gettysburg Community Theatre’s past board president, sings at the theater’s holiday party last year. Riggs will speak about his Appalachain Trail hiking experiences at a Harbaugh-Thomas Library presentation on Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m.
As hiking season ramps up, the public is invited to virtually join Edward Riggs while he details what it took to hike the entire Appalachian Trail, Georgia to Maine, in 2014.
The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville will host the presentation on about the Appalachian Trail via Zoom videoconferencing on Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. People are asked to register on the calendar of events at adamslibrary.org, according to a release from the Biglerville library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.