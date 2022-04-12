The Gettysburg Area Ministerium will host a Good Friday service for the Gettysburg and Adams County community at 12 noon, Friday, April 15, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg.
Christians throughout the world refer to the Friday before Easter Sunday as “Good Friday” because it was on that day that Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of God, took the punishment for human sin on a cross at Calvary, outside of Jerusalem over 2,000 years ago, according to a release from the ministerium.
"While Good Friday is good, it is, perhaps, the darkest day in all of Christianity, because of the suffering the Son of God took on our behalf," the release reads.
All are invited to this special “Service of Shadows,” as clergy from across our community share reflections on Jesus’ final hours and death.
A special offering will be taken to support the Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief Effort.
