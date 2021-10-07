The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking the cooperation of waterfowl hunters in a study to evaluate to what extent contaminants such as PCBs, dioxins and heavy metals are affecting ducks and geese, according to a game commission release.
Like fish, waterfowl can store these contaminants at levels that affect their own health and pose a risk to hunters who harvest and consume them. Existing statewide guidelines recommend mergansers should not be eaten; other diving ducks, if properly prepared, should be eaten only occasionally; and dabbling ducks and geese safely can be eaten, if properly prepared, according to the release.
