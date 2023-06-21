Kolodner Trio

The Ken and Brad Kolodner Trio will perform at United Lutheran Seminary Campus Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. (Submitted Photo)

Go back to the roots of old-time music at the Music Gettysburg concert on Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m., featuring the Ken and Brad Kolodner Trio.

The concert will be held at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.

