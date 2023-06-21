Go back to the roots of old-time music at the Music Gettysburg concert on Sunday, July 9, at 6 p.m., featuring the Ken and Brad Kolodner Trio.
The concert will be held at the performance platform in Schmucker Grove, just north of Springs Avenue on the United Lutheran Seminary campus, according to a Music Gettysburg release.
Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner to enjoy this concert which is free and open to the public, the release reads.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move into the ULS chapel. Check the website, www.musicgettysburg.org, for last minute updates.
Regarded as one of the most influential hammered dulcimer players, Baltimore’s Ken Kolodner co-founder of Helicon, has performed and toured for the last 12 years with his son Brad Kolodner, of Charm City Junction, one of the finest practitioners of the claw-hammer banjo, to perform tight and musical arrangements of original and traditional old-time music with a “creative curiosity that lets all listeners know that a passion for traditional music yet thrives in every generation” the Dulcimer Players News is quoted in the release.
The father-son duo pushes the boundaries of the Appalachian tradition by infusing their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful and unique interpretations of traditional and original fiddle tunes and songs.
Joining the Kolodners will be their long-time playing partner, Alex Lacquement, of Charm City Junction and The Bumper Jacksons, who locks it all together with his creative bass playing.
Performing on hammered dulcimer, twin and triple fiddles, banjo, gourd banjo, hammered mbira, harmonica, guitar, bass and vocals, the Kolodner’s have recorded four CDs, with the last two featuring the full quartet. The most recent CD, Stony Run, was released with unfortunate timing on March 13, 2020, but still hit #4 on The Bluegrass Billboard Charts. In the last couple of years, Ken Kolodner released the definitive book on playing the hammered dulcimer, and three CDs: 2021’s On A Cold Winter’s Day with Scottish National Fiddle Champion Elke Baker; 2022’s Out from the Shadows, a recording of Kolodner’s arrangements for duo-hammered dulcimer with Mary Lynn Michal ; and 2022’s Live at Helicon’s Winter Solstice Concert. In 2022, Brad Kolodner released his first solo CD, Chimney Swifts, featuring his banjo playing.
The Kolodners were winners of the 2019 Neo-Traditional Band Competition at Clifftop. At the center of the old-time scene in the mid-Atlantic, father & son run The Baltimore Old Time Jam and The Baltimore Old Time Music Festival. Ken also runs a series of master classes for hammered dulcimer players from around the world. Known as The Sandbridge Hammered Dulcimer Retreats, the workshops are held for six weeks in Sandbridge, Va. Brad Kolodner is also a well-known syndicated radio DJ (Bluegrass Country and Folk Alley). Brad has won a Momentum Award, and was twice a finalist for The International Bluegrass Music Association as Best Bluegrass DJ.
Music Gettysburg is a premier concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. Concerts take place in the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel at 147 Seminary Ridge in Gettysburg. For more information about this and other concerts in the Music Gettysburg schedule, call 717-339-1334, visit www.musicgettysburg.org, or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
