Adams County

“Rendezvous with an Author” is Tuesday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St. Author Mark Greathouse will speak on the history of the American frontier as part of Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Educational Speaker Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. The talk is free and open to the public. A fifth-generation Texan, Greathouse is a member of the Western Writers of America Society. His presentation will include real-life tales drawn from his family’s history dating back to 1845.

