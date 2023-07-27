Free vintage farm tractor display, the Tom Walter Collection, until the end of July, at 130 Benders Church Road, Biglerville. Dozens of pre-1960 restored and original condition tractors, all brands and colors, near Oakside Community Park. All ages are welcome, adults and kids may sit on tractors and parents can take pictures. Open daily during daylight hours.
Church Women United will meet Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. Following the $4 luncheon, Suzanne Landis will speak about Human Rights Day. No reservations needed.
Folks are invited to the monthly Community Breakfast on Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St. Guest speaker will be Ruth Lawrence of Compassion Transport Services. Hear what they do to help people in need of rides to appointments. For more information, or to RSVP, contact Gary Wagner at 717-677-7210 or call the church office at 717-677-6365. All are welcome.
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will celebrate Christmas in July with a Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party Saturday, July 29, at 12 noon. Hot dogs and drink will be provided; those attending may bring side dishes or snacks. Following the meal, shoeboxes will be packed for needy children around the world. Participants are welcome to bring school supplies, hygiene items and other small items. For more information, call the church office at 717-677-7409.
Bingo will be held Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies Auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
St. Mary’s Church, 256 Tract Road, will hold a spaghetti dinner in the parish hall Sunday, Aug. 13, 3-6 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, sausage, salad, bread sticks, drinks and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children 6 to 12; and under 6 eat free. Carry outs available. All are welcome. For more information, call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at Ventura’s in Fairfield on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
Saint Francis Xavier Church PCCW and Knights of Columbus rummage sale, Saturday, July 29, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Knights of Columbus also selling food.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Gettysburg College parking area on Constitution Avenue across from Child Care Center at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 to walk on campus in the shade, with lunch at The Bullet Hole dining facility in the Student Union at 11 a.m. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
The Heidlersburg Fire Company Carnival, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, is Aug. 17-19 with food, games, bingo and free entertainment daily. Call 717-528-8867 for more information or visit www.hfd-co25.com.
The Littlestown High School Class of 1959 will hold its 64th class reunion Thursday, Aug. 10, at Hoss’s Restaurant, 1180 Carlisle St., Hanover, at 11 a.m. All classmates, as well as former classmates, are invited to attend. Call Jack at 717-359-4394 for more information.
The Waybright and Catherine Black family reunion is Sunday, Aug. 6, at 12:30 p.m. at the family homestead along Piney Mountain, just over Flicker Hill 1.5 miles northwest of Wenksville, current home of Randy and Ellen Black, reunion hosts.
St. David’s Lutheran Church, 1032 Musselman Road, Hanover, is hosting a bake, jewelry, purse and scarf sale Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
