Hale

Hale

Re-enactments of non-denominational American Civil War battlefield worship services will be offered this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, at three locations in Gettysburg.

On Saturday, the presentation will be among several living history offerings during “Family Day,” a free event at the George Spangler Farm, a restored Battle of Gettysburg field hospital. From noon to 3 p.m. the worship presenters will recreate short samples of prayer services Union soldiers would have experienced at battlefield camps. More information can be found at www.gettysburgfoundation.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.