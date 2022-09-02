Re-enactments of non-denominational American Civil War battlefield worship services will be offered this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, at three locations in Gettysburg.
On Saturday, the presentation will be among several living history offerings during “Family Day,” a free event at the George Spangler Farm, a restored Battle of Gettysburg field hospital. From noon to 3 p.m. the worship presenters will recreate short samples of prayer services Union soldiers would have experienced at battlefield camps. More information can be found at www.gettysburgfoundation.org.
On Sunday morning, Gettysburg United Methodist Church will offer a "A Civil War Divine Service" at 8 a.m. at the Gettysburg National Military Park Amphitheater, and at the Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., at 10:30 a.m.
These presentations will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Nancy Hale, pastor of the Bald Eagle Valley Community and Milesburg United Methodist Churches, located near State College, Pa.
Hale portrays a Civil War chaplain, and is the author of "Faith and Duty," a novel about a chaplain serving during the American Civil War.
"The chaplain in my story is a Union captain from New York State who struggles to reconcile his faith with his sense of duty to his nation as well as the men in his regiment, a struggle faced by many chaplains and soldiers in the War Between the States," said Hale.
Hale has had a life-long interest in the Battle of Gettysburg and the Gettysburg National Military Park, and has several ancestors who were Union soldiers. At the services, she will offer a sermon encouraging soldiers to fulfill their duty and endure sacrifice with faith and hope.
Gettysburg resident Tom Fontana will lead the singing of traditional Civil War-era hymns, which will include "Nearer My God To Thee," "God Save Our Native Land," “A Charge To Keep I Have,” and "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
The public is invited to these free-admission events.
