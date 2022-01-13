Graduating Adams County seniors have just eight weeks to apply for more than 100 local scholarships through the Adams County Community Foundation Scholarship Program, according to a release issued by Ralph Serpe, foundation president and chief executive officer.
To apply, students simply create their personal student profile now through March 15 at www.adamscountycf.org to be automatically matched to local scholarships.
