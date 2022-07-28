The 17th annual Dwight D. Eisenhower Humanitarian Award will be presented on the anniversary of his birth, and nominations are being accepted, according to a Rotary release.

The award is in recognition of an individual’s outstanding humanitarian service and positive influence in one or more of the following areas: public/civic service; peace; and world understanding that have contributed to the betterment of humanity locally or globally.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.