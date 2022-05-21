Adams County
Join the Physical Fitness Task Force of Healthy Adams County for a Walking Party on Wednesday, May 25 at Gettysburg College. Park in Musselman Parking Lot at the west end of West Lincoln Avenue by the athletic field. Winding through the campus follow the signs for Silly and Fun activities, almost two miles, gravel trails and sidewalks, some shade, mostly flat. Walking time is 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone, rain or shine. Dogs on leashes are welcome. Email questions to jgastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.
Adams County nonprofits interested in participating in the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree on Nov. 3, are encouraged to apply by June 27. Details and application available at www.ACCFGivingSpree.org.
Community Yard Sale and Craft Vendor Fair, Saturday, June 4, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Mountain Fairgrounds, 615 Narrows Road, Biglerville, featuring over 100 craft and yard sale vendors. For more information or to reserve a vendor space, email to southmtnfair@gmail.com.
Anyone who enjoys knitting/crocheting as a hobby or wants to learn to knit is invited to join a group at Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, the first and third Thursdays of each month, 12:30-2:30 p.m. There is no charge for fellowship, fun and knitting. Call Marybeth at 484-505-0470 for more information.
The local chapter of RU Recovery Ministries meets at 7 p.m. every Friday at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 80 Apple Ave., Gettysburg. RU is a faith-based addiction recovery program. Whether you or someone you know is struggling, you are welcome. There is no fee, commitment or prerequisite to attend. There is a nursery and children’s programs facilitated by cleared staff. For more information go to lighthousebaptistgettysburg.org or call Jeremy at 717-745-7375.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Biglerville
Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, will hold a yard sale on Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor spaces are available. Call Josie at 717-677-8297 for more information or to reserve a space.
Biglerville Community Yard Sale is June 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Farm Show milk shake truck and Taco Trailer food truck at 99 N. Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Maps and info 98 N. Main St. Text 717-262-8960 with address if participating. People outside the borough my set up at St. Paul’s Lutheran church by calling 717-677-6365 in advance.
The Biglerville High School Class of 1960 will meet for lunch on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant. Let Nancy know if you plan to attend at 717-359-9514. If at the last minute you can attend, please do so.
Fairfield
Fairfield Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Wednesdays, 7 p.m. at 201 W. Main St. This is a closed meeting.
St. Mary’s Church is holding an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in the church hall Sunday, May 22, from 8 a.m. to noon. It includes pancakes, ham, eggs, hash-browns, sausage, coffee, tea, iced tea, and orange juice. Carry outs are available. Cost is $8 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 12; under 6 eat free. All are welcome; no reservations needed. For more information call 717-642-8815.
Gettysburg
New members are invited to join a group of Mah Jongg players who meet Mondays at 11:30 a.m. at the YWCA on Fairfield Road.
Church Women United will host an annual picnic Wednesday, June 1, at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Church of the Brethren, 1710 Biglerville Road. The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will be the guests. The picnic will be indoors and members will provide food, condiments and beverages.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at General Pickett’s Buffet at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Laurel Lake near the beach swim area Tuesday, May 24, at 10 a.m. to walk in the area. Rain date is May 31. For more details, call 717-339-9389. Everyone is welcome.
Hanover
The Hanover Area Arts Guild is hosting a double show in May, a miniatures show and floral show by members through May 28, at the guild’s gallery at 32 Carlisle St. For more information, call 717-632-2521 or visit hanoverarearts.com.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road , Gettysburg, will host bingo Sunday, May 22. Doors open at 12 noon; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. Regular and games of chance. Limited food available. Call Dawn at 717-677-8029 for information.
New Oxford
Emory United Methodist Preschool is now registering 3- and 4-year-olds for the 2022-23 school year. Visit the school’s Facebook page for information on registration and to catch a glimpse of its fun activities. You may also contact the school at 717-624-4120.
