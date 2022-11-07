Amblebrook at Gettysburg marked the opening of Rock Creek Fitness Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Attended by residents, local dignitaries, and business partners, the preview event showcased fitness features and wellness programs at the new 22,000-square-foor health and wellness facility, which will feature strength and cardio equipment, an indoor pickleball and basketball court, wellness suites, an indoor pool, a spa, and more, according to an Amblebrook release.

