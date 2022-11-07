Amblebrook at Gettysburg marked the opening of Rock Creek Fitness Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
Attended by residents, local dignitaries, and business partners, the preview event showcased fitness features and wellness programs at the new 22,000-square-foor health and wellness facility, which will feature strength and cardio equipment, an indoor pickleball and basketball court, wellness suites, an indoor pool, a spa, and more, according to an Amblebrook release.
The Friday launch was followed by a public opening on Saturday, when more than 300 residents and interested prospects toured the resort-level venue.
A highlight of the innovative fitness center is the community’s partnership with WellSpan Health, placing Amblebrook among the most health-conscious active adult communities in the country, according to the release. The groundbreaking partnership gives residents onsite access to physical therapy assistants, mind and body programs, pharmacy services, health screenings, telehealth, and digital services, and more, the release reads.
“WellSpan Health is looking forward to providing on-site programs and quality health services at the new health center on the Amblebrook campus,” said Michael Cogliano, vice president of WellSpan Health and president of WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. “Being located on-site provides residents with convenient healthcare close to home, while also putting access to WellSpan’s expansive network of medical experts and advanced specialty care at their fingertips.”
The building’s interior layout is designed to facilitate a wide spectrum of wellness activities, the state-of-the-art space provides everything from cardio equipment to sports courts, swimming pools, and spa suites, according to the release.
General contractor, Brechbill and Helman Construction led the building effort for the new center which is now the hub of wellness activities for Amblebrook residents who have daily access to courts for pickleball and basketball plus year-round classes in yoga, Pilates, and water aerobics, and other activities, according to the release.
With the opening of the high-tech fitness center, the community’s campus of interior amenities now extends to over 50,000 square feet of spaces for socializing, learning, and engaging in health-oriented activities.
“The tremendous response to this event confirms our commitment to making wellness a campus-wide focus,” said Sara Carbonell, director of marketing and sales at Amblebrook. “Along with our partners at WellSpan Health, Rock Creek Fitness Center gives residents on-site access to everything they need to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”
To learn more about Amblebrook community, visit the Welcome Center at 25 Lively Stream Way, Gettysburg, visit AmblebrookGettysburg.com, or call 717-345-8150.
