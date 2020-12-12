In light of the recent state mandates, the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center will close Saturday, Dec. 12 through Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, according to a Gettysburg Foundation release.
“This closure is a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus, based on the guidance of state and federal officials. The battlefield will remain open and accessible,” the release reads.
