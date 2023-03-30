Adams County
Opening day for Historic Gettysburg Adams County’s Architectural Salvage Warehouse, located at the Daniel Lady Farm, 986 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, is Saturday, April 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. The warehouse will be open on first and third Saturdays of each month through October.
————
Hunterstown Speedway, 224 Red Bridge Road, Gettysburg, will hold a community Easter egg hunt, Saturday April 1, at 11 a.m. Admission is free.
Biglerville
Musical Moments is set for Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church. It will be a showcase of musical talents for all ages. Wayne Rodgers will be one of many sharing their musical gifts. Donations will be accepted for John’s Meals.
————
The Biglerville Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library. An update on the Biglerville High School’s greenhouse project will be featured. For more information on the Biglerville Garden Club, contact Liz at 717-677-0777.
————
Free Easter drive-through dinner at Biglerville Fire Department on April 8, noon to sold out, sponsored by a Biglerville anonymous donor.
Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Borough paper shredding event is Friday, April 21, for residents as well as anyone from the area, 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the borough sewer plant, 8 W. Hanover St.
Buchanan Valley
Buchanan Valley Volunteer Fire Department Spring Basket Bingo is April 2. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1 p.m. Meal and refreshments included in packet. Call Linda for more info at 717-677-6408.
————
St. Ignatius Loyola Church will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 3. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Conewago Twp.
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services spring event is Friday, April 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a bake sale, Easter flower sale, breakfast and lunch, dine in or carry out, featuring crab cakes, breaded haddock sandwiches and platters with macaroni and cheese, and sides. Spring raffle with lots of goodies.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg’s Best After School and the Gettysburg Rec Park have partnered for the third annual Easter egg hunt on April 1, at 11 a.m. This is a free community event with 30,000 eggs, prizes and community involvement.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch on Tuesday, April 4, at The Hunterstown Diner, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, at Hunterstown Diner.
————
Lenten Fish Fry Dinners Fridays through March 31, at 5 p.m., at the Xavier Center, 465 Table Rock Road. Menu includes fried haddock, baked cod, mac and cheese, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, corn pudding, cole slaw, dessert, and beverages. Dine-in or take out. Call 717-334-4048, 845-325-5916, visit www.stfxcc.org for more information, menu, and updates.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at Carroll Valley Park in Fairfield at 10 a.m. April 4 to walk with lunch afterwards at Sanders Restaurant at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Heidlersburg
The Heidlersburg Fire Company, 2720 Heidlersburg Road, Gettysburg, will host its first-ever Make-A-Wish Bingo on April 1. Doors open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 1:30 p.m. with 20 regular games, five special games and one mega jackpot game. Final game of the day is a guaranteed mega jackpot. Raffles, 50/50 drawing and small games of chance available for purchase. Ticket price is $35. All proceeds go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Call 717-528-8867 for tickets.
Littlestown
Touch a Truck is Saturday, April 1, at Alloway Creek Elementary School, with an egg hunt on Sunday, 1-4 p.m. A free obstacle course both days, in addition to a Food Truck Frenzy.
York Springs
36th Annual Wolfe Family Reunion to be held at York Springs Fire Department, April 1, social time, 4-5 p.m., meal at 5 p.m. There will be a 50/50, white elephant and donations. Any questions, call Dean Wonders at 717-528-8614.
Elsewhere
Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church, Emmitsburg, Md., is hosting a mulch pre-sale fundraiser. Costs is: $6 for a 3-cubic-foot bag of hardwood mulch; $6 for a 2-cubic-foot bag of black mulch. Purchase 10 bags and get one free. The mulch will be delivered to The Baughman Farm, 12120 Harney Road, Taneytown, Md., for pick up up on Saturdays, April 1 and 8. It can be delivered for a good-will donation. For more information, contact the church office at 301-447-3171 and leave a message.
————
The Tri-State Base of Submarine Veterans will meet Saturday, April 1, at Am Vets, 702 E. South St., Frederick, Md. Doors open at 11 a.m.; meeting at 11:30 a.m. Lunch follows. This will be the Submarine Memorial Service. Any Navy veterans who qualified on a submarine may join. The Tri-State Base of West Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania meets every month, rotating among states. Spouses, friends are welcome. There is an auxiliary to support the projects. Check out the website, www.ussvi-tri-statebase.org. For more information, contact Commander Robert Bradley, bradleyrd@gmail.com; Vice Commander Robert Dickey, robertdickey@comcast.net; or Glen Sherrard, gsherrard274@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.