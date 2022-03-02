Pennsylvania collected $2.4 billion in General Fund revenue in February, which was $155.7 million, or 6.8 percent, more than anticipated, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said Tuesday.
Fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections total $28.6 billion, which is $2.0 billion, or 7.5 percent, above estimate, according to a state Department of Revenue release.
Sales tax receipts totaled $935.6 million for February, $55.8 million above estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.1 billion, which is $559.6 million, or 6.5 percent, more than anticipated, according to the release.
“Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in February was $1.0 billion, $40.8 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $9.7 billion, which is $528.9 million, or 5.8 percent, above estimate,” the release reads.
February corporation tax revenue of $136.1 million was $24.6 million above estimate, according to the release. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $2.8 billion, which is $622.7 million, or 28.6 percent, above estimate.
“Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $116.1 million, $14.5 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1.0 billion, which is $90.9 million, or 9.9 percent, above estimate,” the release reads.
Realty transfer tax revenue was $58.5 million for February, $18.8 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $549.5 million, which is $92.4 million, or 20.2 percent, more than anticipated, according to the release.
Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $136.6 million for the month, $6.2 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.3 billion, which is $24.2 million, or 1.9 percent, above estimate, the release reads.
Non-tax revenue totaled $18.9 million for the month, $7.4 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $4.2 billion, which is $84.3 million, or 2.1 percent, above estimate.
In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $197.0 million for the month, $24.8 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund – which include the commonly known gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues – total $1.8 billion, which is $36.2 million, or 2.0 percent, above estimate, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.