The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) is planning its annual Holiday Caroling in Historic New Oxford on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., according to an NOAHS release.

“Join neighbors and friends for an evening of holiday caroling in New Oxford center village. Dress warmly and come enjoy the spirit of the holidays in what is arguably one of Adams County’s loveliest villages,” the release reads.

