The New Oxford Area Historical Society (NOAHS) is planning its annual Holiday Caroling in Historic New Oxford on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., according to an NOAHS release.
“Join neighbors and friends for an evening of holiday caroling in New Oxford center village. Dress warmly and come enjoy the spirit of the holidays in what is arguably one of Adams County’s loveliest villages,” the release reads.
The program will begin near the fountain at the New Oxford Center Square and will include a guided walk through the adjoining neighborhoods. Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight to aid them in viewing the book of carols that will be provided.
“Of course, don’t overlook warm clothing and festive attire,” the release reads.
The program is open to the public, free of charge, and made possible by donations of NOAHS members and supporters. It also concludes NOAHS’ Resume in 22 public programs for 2022.
“Please plan to join your friends and neighbors for this very special annual holiday event,” the release reads.
To learn more about NOAHS or to become a member, persons can visit the organization’s Facebook page, @NOAHS1730, or send an email to NOAHS17350@gmail.com. By joining today, people may become a NOAHS member for 2023 at the current reduced rate. Applications are available by download at https://bit.ly/noahs_2022_Membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.