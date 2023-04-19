Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, in Hamiltonban Township, continues development and is nearing completion, according to a release issued by Coleen N. Reamer, Hamiltonban Township supervisor and grant coordinator.

While the park is a small, three acres, it is ADA compliant, and is funded by grants and donations from area businesses and individuals, according to the release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.