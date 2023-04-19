Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road, Fairfield, in Hamiltonban Township, continues development and is nearing completion, according to a release issued by Coleen N. Reamer, Hamiltonban Township supervisor and grant coordinator.
While the park is a small, three acres, it is ADA compliant, and is funded by grants and donations from area businesses and individuals, according to the release.
“It is being developed in three phases; the final phase 3 of the plan is now under way,” the release reads.
Development and management of the park is under the direction of the Hamiltonban Fairfield Joint Parks & Recreation Commission (JPRC).
Phases 1 and 2 included installation of a solar demonstration panel, construction of a pavilion with picnic tables and benches, establishment of a pollinator garden, a quarter-mile walking path with five exercise stations, a train engine play unit, swings and a natural play area complete with large sand box.
Additionally, the park is geared toward education with five interpretive panels demonstrating the history and culture of the area.
“In conjunction with volunteers and Gettysburg Green Gathering, over 30 native trees have been planted along the walking path. The park remains a great location for memorial trees,” the release reads.
Phase 3 is now nearing completion, Reamer said in the release.
Within the last six months, the walking path has been extended around the park increasing it to a half mile, water lines have been extended to the park, and the driveway and parking areas were graded in preparation for paving.
“A large pergola is on order and will be attached to the existing pavilion to increase the covered and shaded area. The rain garden will be undergoing renovation with guidance and planting recommendations by Redding’s Horticultural Services,” the release reads.
A new permanent sign is to be installed at the entrance to the park. The park continues to receive community support and involvement.
The JPRC has planned several activities for the upcoming months, including Kite Day on April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Competitive Kite Flyer Joe Whitmore will be on hand to demonstrate his kites and skills and to help everyone get their kites aloft.
“Bring your kite, create a kite from a kit or use one the JPRC has available. A light lunch will be provided. Kite Day is great fun for children and adults, and the park has perfect wind for flying,” according to the release.
Music In The Park events are planned for the third Sundays of June, July and August, 6-8 p.m. Music events are open to the public and aim to provide entertainment for families and the community. There are no rain dates scheduled. Entertainers and dates are:
* Sunday, June 18, Mark England will play his own unique style of guitar and performing songs from the 1950s to the 70s. Local Fairfield High School students Noah and Elijah Wylie will open for Mark.
* Sunday, July 16, the park will welcome back Neil and Shannon, local favorites, performing a wide variety of tunes.
* Sunday, Aug. 20, “Cumberland Shakedown” will return with their high energy covers and original tunes, recently adding a stand-up bass.
The final activity planned for the park will occur during the holiday season.
Thanks to the donation of a live Christmas tree by David Thomas, a tree lighting and caroling event will be planned. A date is yet to be established.
The park pavilion is available for rent for private functions at “a very reasonable cost.”
All donations and proceeds go to supporting park plans and needs. Contact the Hamiltonban Township office at 717-642-8509 to reserve the pavilion or to make a donation for the park. Also, check out “Hamiltonban Community Park Friends” on Facebook for information on park activities.
“History, education and fun await you at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park; the JPRC encourages you to attend planned events or just stop in for a visit and view the beautiful sunsets,” the release reads.
