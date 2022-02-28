The Adams County Arts Council (ACAC) will feature oil paintings by Anita Williams and acrylic paintings by the Carella Family throughout March, with an opening reception scheduled to coincide with First Friday, March 4, 5-7 p.m.
The evening affair is open to the public, according to an ACAC release. Williams’ work, Forces of Nature, will be featured in the Gallery.
“My art celebrates the movement and spirit of nature. Whether I’m working from observation or imagination, nature is always the initial spark of inspiration. I grew up among the salt marshes and pine barrens of southern New Jersey. I now live in the oak and hickory forest of central Pennsylvania. I love them both. I try to walk in the woods every day. I observe, I record beauty using a sketchbook, a camera, my phone or my memory. I take these recordings to my studio where I try to recapture my feelings in paint. I am not trying to copy nature, but I am trying to paint the way that nature inspires me. I hope to transfer these feelings to the viewer,” said Williams.
The Carella Family Exhibition, which combines acrylics and mixed media works, will be featured in the Reception Hall, according to the release. Fabio Carella blends his passion for artistry and cooking in his paintings and both express his emotions and life experiences.
For more information about Force of Nature, The Carella Family and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call (717) 334-5006.
