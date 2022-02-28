Wayne L. Wold will present an organ and harpsichord concert Sunday, March 6 at 4 pm. as part of the Music Gettysburg series, according to a release from the organization.
The concert, free and open to the public at United Lutheran Seminary chapel, 147 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, will feature pieces by Jan Pieterzon Sweelinck, Johann Sebastian Bach, and George Frideric Handel, as well as original compositions by Wold, including Jubilation in C for organ which won first prize in a competition sponsored by Knight Music Company in Yorkshire, England, according to the release.
In keeping with seminary policy and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, audience members are required to wear masks.
Wold has played solo concerts across the U.S. and in Europe. He is equally at home leading hymn festivals made up of his own improvisations and devotional readings. In addition, he has performed with ensembles including the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, the Frederick Symphony Orchestra, the Bach in Baltimore Orchestra, and the Hood Chamber Players.
A native of Minnesota, Wold earned a bachelor of music degree from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota; a master of sacred music degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio; and a doctor of musical arts degree from Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester, Virginia, who named him Alumnus of Excellence in 2015.
Since 1990, Wold has taught at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, where he is now professor emeritus of music, college organist, and instructor of organ, harpsichord, and composition, according to the release.
Since 2020, he has been adjunct associate professor of music and director of the church music institute at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. Beginning at the age of 16, he has been a church organist and choir director serving Lutheran churches in Minnesota, Ohio, and Maryland.
From 1996-2013 he held the position of director of chapel music at Camp David, the presidential retreat, and since 2013 he has served as director of music at First Lutheran Church in Ellicott City, Maryland, the release reads.
Music Gettysburg is a concert series featuring international, national, regional and local musical artists for the greater south central Pennsylvania region. For more information about this and other concerts in the schedule, call 717-339-1334 or visit the website, www.musicgettysburg.org or email to info@musicgettysburg.org.
