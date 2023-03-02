The Adams County Arts Council will feature the opening exhibitions of Geoffrey Thulin, Sally Becker, Dan Bielecki and Judy Pyle on Friday, March 3, 5-7 p.m. at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. The reception is free and open to the public.

Of Earth and Cosmos, a collection of Chinese zodiac paintings and 12 watercolor and gouache paintings centering on the zodiac, by Geoffrey Thulin, is the featured exhibit in the Gallery, according to an ACAC release.

