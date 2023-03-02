The Adams County Arts Council will feature the opening exhibitions of Geoffrey Thulin, Sally Becker, Dan Bielecki and Judy Pyle on Friday, March 3, 5-7 p.m. at the ACAC’s Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. The reception is free and open to the public.
Of Earth and Cosmos, a collection of Chinese zodiac paintings and 12 watercolor and gouache paintings centering on the zodiac, by Geoffrey Thulin, is the featured exhibit in the Gallery, according to an ACAC release.
The paintings were created during 2021.
“I am a painter who creates bold celebrations of color and form. I explore rhythm, pattern, and energy and the connection between animal imagery and nature. I love the fluidity of the mediums I use, as well as the challenge,” said Thulin.
Sally Becker’s collection of paintings entitled Childhood Armor and Time on the Farm, is featured in the Reception Hall. Her work is a diverse selection of media and mediums to include pastels, encaustic, mixed media drawings and stoneware wall hangings and sculptures. It is inspired by her observations of farm life and forests at her Adams County home.
“I have an almost never-ending source of subject matter where I live. This collection shows night-time landscapes, changing woodlands, daily visits from a pair of ravens, cows ruminating, and found objects from the past,” she said.
Invasion of Ukraine: An Artist’s Response, a collection of enamel on copper mesh small sculptures, by Judy Pyle, is on display in the reception area of the Arts Education Center.
Dan Bielecki’s photography exhibit is featured in the studio. It is made possible by a grant through the Cultural Alliance of York County.
For more information about the exhibitions and other upcoming arts council exhibitions, events or art classes at the arts council’s Arts Education Center, visit www.adamsarts.org or call 717-334-5006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.