Gettysburg Community Concert Association (GCCA) will present the Delphi Trio, at the Biglerville High School Auditorium, March 31, at 7:30 p.m., according to a GCCA release.
Founded on the principals of community, connection, and artistry, the group believes firmly in art’s ability to make a difference in the world and are committed to using their musical platform to bring people together, regardless of background or beliefs, creating performances that are infused with spontaneity, humor and joy, according to the release.
Trio members, violinist Liana Bérubé, cellist Tanya Tomkins, and pianist Allegra Chapman are based in the San Francisco Bay Area. With critically-acclaimed careers in diverse musical styles, the three women of Delphi combine their voices to create fresh interpretations of beloved classics while championing new and forgotten composers. The March performance features masterworks by Schumann and Beethoven, according to the release.
Since its inception in 2010, Delphi Trio has performed across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Highlights of the trio’s 2021–22 season include an all-women composer program at San Jose Chamber Music Society, Beethoven Triple Concerto and a new triple concerto premiere with San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and concerts in Pennsylvania and Oregon. The trio has held residencies at Old First Concerts in California, the Dakota Sky International Piano Festival in South Dakota, Avaloch Farm in New Hampshire, and the Banff Centre in Canada. Concerts of note include Chamber Music Ashland, the Morrison Artists Series, Orlando Festival in the Netherlands, Festival Terra Sem Sombras in Portugal, Dumbarton Concerts, Harry Jacobs Chamber Music Society, Great Lakes Chamber Music Festival, Oakland Symphony, San Jose Chamber Orchestra, and others.
The Delphi Trio is devoted to mentoring the next generation of musicians. In addition to masterclasses and chamber music coaching, the trio offers school audiences presentations that encourage students to access their own emotional intelligence and awareness through music, according to the rleease. Trio members are on faculty at the Crowden Center for Music in the Community, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Pre-College Division, St. Mary’s College of California, and Sonoma State University. The Delphi Trio will be presenting a free outreach program for students in the Upper Adams school district. The Delphi Trio is represented by Ariel Artists, www.arielartists.com.
Become a GCCA member for $30 and hear this concert and the Diderot String Quartet concert in April. Adult single admission is $20. Children under 18 and college students with identification are admitted free. For information call 717-334-7776; e-mail info@gettysburgcca.org or visit www.gettysburgcca.org; Facebook; write GCCA PO box 3193, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Gettysburg Community Concert Association is a nonprofit membership organization. The 2021-2022 season is supported in part by a grant from PA Council for the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of PA and the NEA, a federal agency; the Adams County Arts Council’s STAR Grant Program which is funded by the Adams County Commissioners and the Borough of Gettysburg; the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust; Rice Family Foundation; Adams Electric Cooperative Inc.; Service 1st Realty; ACNB Bank; and Enbridge Foundation.
