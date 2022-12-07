McIlwee

Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking new landlords to participate in the housing choice voucher program and is offering signing bonuses, according to an ACHA release.

The housing choice voucher (HCV) program is the federal government’s major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.

