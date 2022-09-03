Adams County

The Physical Fitness Task Force will hold a Fall Walking Party Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Eisenhower Farm. Access parking from Emmitsburg Road south of Confederate Avenue. There will be a kids’ scavenger hunt. Walk the loop around the farm, post a picture and be entered to win a hand-carved walking stick. Walk is about one mile on paved trails, a little hilly, 1–6 p.m. Walks are free and open to everyone, rain or shine. If you do the walk on your own, send an email or FB post letting us know. Email questions to jagastley2@wellspan.org or check facebook.com/healthyadamscounty.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.