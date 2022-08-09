The commonwealth has joined Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful representatives to announce the launch of the statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.”

A litter-prevention campaign was among many state and local government, stakeholder, business, and legislative recommendations in the commonwealth’s first-ever Litter Action Plan released last year, according to a joint release from Pennsylvania State Police and the Departments of Transportation, Environmental Protection, and Community and Economic Development.

