The bake sale to beat malaria being held by Henry Russell, originally scheduled for Sept. 25, has been postponed because of rain to Sunday, Oct. 9., 12-4 p.m., on the square in Gettysburg, in front of the Blue & Gray. Baked goods will be offered on a pay as you wish basis. All proceeds will be donated to United to Beat Malaria.
The Adams County Farmers Market, 108 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, is open Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October with free parking accessible from North Stratton Street.
Fishing Spinners For Trout, a seminar by Frank Nale sponsored by Adams County Trout Unlimited is set for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8 p.m. at the Adams County Conservation District Office, 670 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg. For more information, contact Dave Swope at swopeda@hotmail.com.
Bingo will be held on Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company, sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717 586-1808.
Gettysburg High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Gettysburg Family Restaurant, York Road.
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music will present A Night on Broadway at the Majestic Theater Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. This performance features Sunderman Conservatory vocalists along with Scott Crowne on piano presenting songs from famous Broadway shows. Tickets, which are $5.00 for adults and free for children 18 and under and those with a Gettysburg College ID, are available at www.gettysburgmajestic.org, 717-337-8200, or at the door.
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1961 will meet Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Perkin’s, York Road, at 6 p.m.
St. James Lutheran Church will host a benefit concert, An Evening of Spiritual and Sacred Songs to Warm the Heart, Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. Jesse Holt, lyric tenor, will be the featured vocalist with David Chapman as accompanist. Suzanne Hubbard, classically-trained pianist, will play a selection of music. Donations will be accepted to benefit Adams County Literacy Council and SCCAP.
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet at the Eternal Light Peace Memorial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. to walk in the area. Lunch will be at Montezuma’s Restaurant. Everyone welcome. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Friday special is meatloaf with gravy, scalloped potatoes, bean salad, roll and dessert. Kitchen opens at 5 p.m. Menu also available.
The Franklin County Historical Society will meet Thursday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Grove Family Library, Chambersburg. Pastor Andy Hart will present “The Puritan and Calvinist Influences on John Brown.” The event is free and open to the public.
Codorus Trail of Treats is Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22, 6:30-9 p.m. at Codorus State Park, pool entrance, $15 per car. Tickets required, www.friendsofcodorus.org. Print tickets for faster admission. No exchanges or refunds. Limited supply. The event features family friendly trick or treating with over 100 display sites; food vendors, disc jockey and CSP Nature Tent, sponsored by Friends of Codorus State Park; contact, codorustreats@gmail.com.
