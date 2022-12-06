It’s not too late to get your share of the Kiwanis Holiday Nut Sale, but time is running out. There is a good supply of all the old favorites as well as two new offerings – 12-oz. bags of roasted and salted cashews for $12 and 4-oz. pecan logs for $5.
The 10-oz. packages of cinnamon glazed pecans, 12-oz. chocolate covered pecans and 8-oz. caramel clusters are again available for $10. The price of the popular 16-oz. bags of pecan pieces is still $14, and the large seven-way assorted gift tin, which offers a bit of everything, will still cost $35.
Event organizer Brandt Ensor said that the last best chance to make a purchase will be at this year’s Holiday Market on Dec. 10 at the Gettysburg Area High School. The club’s booth will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. – or until supplies are gone. “Once the Holiday Market is over, we will not be reordering.”
All profits from the pecan sale will support three service leaderships groups – K-Kids Club at Lincoln Elementary School, the Builders Club at Gettysburg Middle School and the Key Club at Gettysburg High School – and a variety of other programs that benefit Adams County youths and their families, including Upper Adams Reading is Fundamental, the Penguin Project, the Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Ministry, the Special Olympics, the United Way’s Ready to Learn and Back-to-School programs, the GARA playground, the Gettysburg Fire Department fire prevention programs, Ruth’s Harvest, Tender Care, AGAPE, Gettysburg High School JROTC, Holiday Family Outreach, HOBY and the Adams County Library System.
