Students are shown in one of three studios at Gettysburg Community Theatre, where they are learning choreography for a production of Disney’s Descendants the musical. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Community Theatre, now in it’s 15th season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities, is prepping for 12 productions a year plus classes, improv and musical cabarets.

“They say never judge a book by its cover”, said GCT Founding Executive and Artistic Director Chad-Alan Carr. “I say never judge a theater from the outside or from how few seats it has. Come on in and feel the magic and the love of theater arts for all. There is always a lot going on here.”

