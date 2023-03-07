The Adams County Arts Council announced the recipients for the 2023 S.T.A.R. (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant awards cycle, according to an arts council release.

“This was a competitive year with 19 applications and over $26,000 in requests. With the help of a panel of community members, we have distributed $15,505 to numerous artists, schools, and nonprofit organizations to support a variety of arts programming in Adams County,” the release reads.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.