The Adams County Arts Council announced the recipients for the 2023 S.T.A.R. (Serving the Arts Regionally) Grant awards cycle, according to an arts council release.
“This was a competitive year with 19 applications and over $26,000 in requests. With the help of a panel of community members, we have distributed $15,505 to numerous artists, schools, and nonprofit organizations to support a variety of arts programming in Adams County,” the release reads.
The following organizations accepted their award for a 2023 project:
Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center for the Inner Child Exploration Series
Adams County Farmers Market Association for Art at the Market: Enhancing an Elementary Art Experience
Ann Griffith for the Rhythm of Birds – Adaptive Music AIE with Upper Adams Intermediate School
Christ Lutheran Church for New Year’s Eve Open House
Friends of Jean Barnett Memorial Library for a folk music residency with Simple Gifts
Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority for the Summer Concert Series
Gettysburg Brass Band Festival for the 2023 Gettysburg Brass Band Festival
Gettysburg Choral Society for the 2023 Patriotic Concert
Gettysburg Community Concert Association for the GCCA Concert and Student Outreach Program
Gettysburg Montessori Charter School for the Danza Antiqua – Civil War Program
IGlow Black, Inc. for the Juneteenth Parade & Jamboree
Interfaith Center for Peace and Justice for the 32nd Annual Adams County Heritage Festival
Project Gettysburg-León for Concinando con Casa (Cooking with Casa)
Upper Adams Intermediate School for the Christmas Carol at the Majestic
Vida Charter School for 3rd-6th Grade Ceramics Projects
Waldo’s & Company for the Summer Concert Series
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.