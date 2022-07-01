A Wednesday fire at Camp Airy in Thurmont, Maryland, destroyed a building, causing an estimate $2 million in damages, according to information released by the Frederick County, Maryland, Division of Fire/Rescue Services (FCDFRS).
A Frederick County Sheriff’s school resource officer and a Maryland state trooper were first to arrive at the 14938 Old Camp Airy Road, Thurmont, scene where they confirmed smoke on the second floor of the structure and that the building was evacuated, according to the release.
Arriving fire crews located the camp’s dining hall with visible smoke and a rapid intervention dispatch, tanker task force, and second alarm were requested, the release reads.
“The incident brought in over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania to battle the blaze. Fire and rescue crews were able to isolate the fire to the dining hall and Camp Airy staff relocated all campers safely to a distant section of the property,” the release reads.
The fire was brought under control in about three hours but numerous crews remained at the scene for the remainder of the day, extinguishing hot spots, according to the release.
As is normal for a fire this substantial, hot spots rekindled overnight and throughout the morning Thursday drawing crews back to continuously monitor and douse the building’s remains.
Thursday, local construction company, W. F. Delauter & Son, provided an excavator to assist with moving debris so firefighters could access material underneath that was still smoldering. Over 85,000 gallons of water was placed on the remnants of the structure to ensure it was completely extinguished, according to the FCDFRS information.
The Frederick County Fire Investigations Task Force has remained on site since Wednesday morning investigating and assessing damages, according to FCDFRS.
“They will continue to work to determine the exact cause but have ruled out any intentional or suspicious factors. The building has been determined to be a total loss and damages are estimated to be around two-million dollars. The incident lead to no injuries and Camp Airy has continued to operate as normal,” the release reads.
