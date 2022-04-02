Adams County
The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 10 Lincoln Square, will have prom gowns priced $10-$40 through May 17. Wedding gowns are also available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
————
Just for Today Al-Anon Family Group offers support to those affected by someone else’s drinking. Meetings are Mondays, 7-8 p.m. in the Music Room at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg. Park in church lot or on the street. Enter through Stratton Street entrance. Follow sign to room. Masks required. www.pa.al-anon.org.
Biglerville
Biglerville Garden Club will meet April 5, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St. Christine Ecker, club member, will present a hands-on workshop, “Spring into Art.” For more information, contact Sue at 267-322-1521.
————
The regular monthly meeting of the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies’ Auxiliary will be held on Monday, April 4 at 7 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire House. New members are welcome. For more information, call Donna at 717-677-8373.
————
Bingo will be held on April 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Biglerville Fire Company sponsored by the ladies auxiliary. For more information, call Erma at 717-586-1808 or Sue at 717-677-7309.
Bonneauville
St. Joseph the Worker’s spring bazaar and yard sale at the Deacon Rich Weaver Parish Center, 12 E. Hanover St., is set for Saturday, April 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yard sale and craft vendors inside and outside; raffles, face painting, egg hunt and our Annual Kids Corner. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Egg hunt promptly at 11 a.m.
Buchanan Valley
St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, will hold its Easter (ham) bingo on Monday, April 11. Doors and kitchen will open at 5 p.m.; bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 for 35 games. Raffles and door prizes. For more information, contact Diane at 717-677-9352.
Fairfield
Wings and Shrimp To-Go Fundraiser to benefit Fairfield and Fountaindale fire departments on Saturday, April 30. Drive thru pick-up event. Meal cost is $25. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 717-642-8842 or 717-729-1998.
————
Fairfield Area Historical Society fundraiser “Celebrating Patsy Cline” with Kip Callahan Young is Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Village Hall, 108 W. Main St. Tickets are $24. For reservations, call 717-642-6540.
Gettysburg
The Men’s Interfaith Fellowship will meet at noon on Wednesday at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Rev. Steve Herr, from Christ Lutheran Church. All men are welcome.
————
Gettysburg High School, Class of 1961, will meet April 12 at 6 p.m. at Hunterstown Diner.
————
The Gettysburg High School, Class of 1949, will meet for lunch Wednesday, April 13, at Hoss’s at 12 noon.
————
Gettysburg High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch at LaBella’s on York Street on Tuesday, April 5, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg High School Class of 1963 will meet for lunch at Hoss’s Wednesday April 6, at 11:30 a.m. Classmates, spouses, and guests are welcome.
————
The Gettysburg Walking Club will meet near the start of Ridgewood Drive in the Ridgewood Development on Tuesday, April 5, at 10 a.m. for a Daffodil Walk. This is a repeat of last week’s walk which was poorly attended due to cold temperatures. For more information, call 717-339-9389.
Idaville
A rummage and food sale will be held at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, April 21-23, to benefit its missions program. Hours are: Thursday and Friday, April 21 and 22, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday, April 23, is dollar-a-bag day, 8-11 a.m.
York Springs
Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society is hosting a “Welcome Back Party” Sunday, April 3, 2-5 p.m. at the museum, 408 Main St. The event will be a chance for the community to visit the new exhibits, participate in a scavenger hunt, visit the IOOF’s new lodge hall, play the cake wheel, and meet other community members. All are welcome.
