Calling all bakers! It’s time to plan construction for that beloved holiday tradition, the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart, presented by the Adams County Arts Council, according to an arts council release.
Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market are major sponsors for the event to be held at the Arts Education Center, Dec. 2-3, in conjunction with the annual Gettysburg Christmas Festival.
The contest is open to families, individuals, young bakers, schools, groups, and nonprofits. The public votes with dollars on these creations. Houses with the most dollars win cash prizes totaling $1,600, courtesy of generous donors, according to the release. Businesses and restaurants are also encouraged to make a gingerbread house and compete for the coveted Ginger Trophy.
Entry forms and more information are available online at www.adamsarts.org, by calling 717-34-5006, or at the Arts Education Center, 125 S. Washington St., Gettysburg. The deadline for entry forms is Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.