gingerbread

The arts council is seeking entries for the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart, Dec. 2-3, at the Arts Education Center. Entry forms are available at adamsarts.org. Pictured are some of the 2021 winners, Garry and Dawn Bollinger, Ginger Trophy winners John and Rose Lansing of Redbud House and Blayne Miller. (Submitted Photo)

Calling all bakers! It’s time to plan construction for that beloved holiday tradition, the 13th Annual Gingerbread Celebration & Holiday Mart, presented by the Adams County Arts Council, according to an arts council release.

Kennie’s Market and the Gettysburg Chocolate Market are major sponsors for the event to be held at the Arts Education Center, Dec. 2-3, in conjunction with the annual Gettysburg Christmas Festival.

