A bridge replacement project on Mummasburg Road (state Route 3017) is scheduled to begin next week. The bridge spans Mud Run between Crooked Creek and Belmont roads in Franklin Township. The vehicle detour will use Lincoln Avenue, Route 34, Route 234, and Gettysburg Street. The bike detour will use Belmont Road and Goldenville Road. No trucks will be allowed on the bike detour. The detours will be in place for approximately 65 days.
