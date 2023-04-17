The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder’s office as of April 13.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Miguel Bonilla, 18, of Silver Spring, Md., was charged with one count each of property damage, disorderly conduct, littering, and two counts of trespassing Jan. 22, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Cortni Thomas, 33, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) between .10 and .16, disregarding a traffic lane, and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 25 mph Jan. 29, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tina Murray, 40, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a BAC between .10 and .16 Jan. 14, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Oscar Paz, 67, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC greater than .16, careless driving, and failing to stop properly Jan. 28, in Conewago Township. The case was waived to county court.
Eliza Lenzini, 23, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance without a valid prescription, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Nov. 5, 2022, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
Richard Burdge, 32, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without valid inspection March 10, in Mount Joy Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jose Ariza Jr., 25, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving without rear lighting, operating a vehicle with illegal window tint, and two counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance Feb. 11, in Littlestown. The case was held for county court.
Lori Mummert, 64, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a BAC between .10 and .16, and driving without rear lighting Feb. 15, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
George Duvall, 28, of Hanover, was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle without valid inspection, failure to keep right, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding 35 mph in an urban district by 25 mph, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a BAC greater than .16, and four counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 21, in Union Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tony Harman, 62, of Littlestown, was charged with one count each of accidental damage to an unattended vehicle or property, careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving with a BAC greater than .16 Feb. 19, in Littlestown. The case was waived to county court.
