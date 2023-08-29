parade

FILE — Participants gathered during last year’s Gettysburg Halloween Parade. Sponsors, volunteers and participants are needed for the 2023 parade, set for Tuesday, Oct. 24. Parade registration will remain open until Oct. 10 via www.gettysburghalloweenparade.com or the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Facebook Page. (File/Gettysburg Times)

Gettysburg Halloween Parade is in need of sponsors, volunteers, and participants, according to a release issued by organizers.

Community organization Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg offered more details about this year’s Gettysburg Halloween Parade which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to the release.

