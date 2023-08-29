Gettysburg Halloween Parade is in need of sponsors, volunteers, and participants, according to a release issued by organizers.
Community organization Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg offered more details about this year’s Gettysburg Halloween Parade which will take place Tuesday, Oct. 24, with a rain date of Wednesday, Oct. 25, according to the release.
There will be cash prizes in a variety of categories including bands, floats, marching/walking groups, dance/performing groups, and vintage cars, amongst others.
The Facebook Page contains a pinned post which is comprehensively updated, according to the release.
“The Gettysburg Trading Post is once again stepping up as our Great Pumpkin Presenting Sponsor but we still need more sponsors, volunteers, and a variety of participants,” said Heather Laughman, BIG founder. “Please visit our website for additional information about sponsorship opportunities. Sponsorships include social media visibility, print recognition, and signage the day of the parade.”
Volunteer opportunities include set up, tear down, helping in the staging area and along the route, and logistics planning prior to the parade.
“BIG is looking for any high school age or older students and adults who have an interest in helping the parade in any way. About 50 volunteers or more will be needed to execute this year’s parade,” the release reads.
Registration is digital through the Facebook Page and ends Oct. 10, and is free to register; absolutely no extensions.
“If your organization is located downtown and would like to be a part of the Gettysburg Halloween Parade Activities Map with a fun experience for the day of the parade, please reach out to BIG or the Facebook page,” the release reads.
Anyone who would like to volunteer with the parade should fill out the form linked to the pinned post on the Facebook Page.
“We are always looking for help and you’ll get a cool T-shirt out of the deal,” the release reads.
