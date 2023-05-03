The Second Annual Blossom Festival is set for Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville.
The event will offer a variety of family-friendly activities, according to a release from the Biglerville Historical and Preversation Society.
Offerings at the event include live music by Whispering Creek Bluegrass and Christine and the Harvest King; food and drink vendors, Uncle Moe’s Soul Food and Coffee and beverages; Farm-to-Table Department of Agriculture Immersion Lab; Pennsylvania Apple Queen and Princesses meet and greet with apples bobbing; bouncy house; horse drawn carriage rides by event sponsor The Victorian Carriage Co.; crafters, jewelry, home goods, and self-care vendors; face painting and children’s games, free museum tours; American chainsaw carvings; Karen Lucinda Photography, family and individual shots; gift shop with unique gifts items; Ploughman’s Cider and Jan Zel Wines; and apple desserts and products.
Parking for the event is free.
