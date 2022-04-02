The following actions were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of March 15.
When cases are “waived” to Adams Country Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Cases being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to the county court.
James Wood, 38, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude the police, driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, disregard of a traffic lane, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct creating a hazardous of physically offensive condition Jan. 29, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Tyler Trish, 28, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment Feb. 10, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Joel Berrios, 38, of Woodbridge, Va., was charged with one count each of illegal operation of vehicle without an ignition interlock and operating a vehicle with improper sun screening Jan. 13, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Conell Jeffrey, 26, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count of turning without safety or signaling, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance August 27, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua DeJesus, 26, of Harrisburg, Pa., was charged with one count violating the speed limit, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Nov. 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Bradley Smith, 29, of Dover, Pa., was charged with one count violating the speed limit, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 18, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
David Martin, 36, of Littlestown was charged with one count each of operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to carry a license, and driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 24, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Megan Diggins, 35, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance not by the person registered July 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Princess Jackson, 39, of Harrisburg, Pa., was charged with one count violating the speed limit, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 7, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Adam Warner, 41, of Fairfield, was charged with one count driving with an expired license, and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Sept. 8, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Bailey Strait, 23, of Gettysburg, was charged with operating a vehicle without lighted head lights, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 10, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was held for county court.
Davonia Elliot, 35, of Harrisburg, Pa., was charged with following a vehicle too closely, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 20, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Ashlee Small, 37, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with one count each of operating a vehicle with no rear lighting, careless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, an expired vehicle registration, and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Aug. 17, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Michael Henderson, 35, of Waynesboro, Pa., was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Feb. 27, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jacob Jeifa, 27, of Woodbury, N.Y., was charged with one count each possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and exceeding the speed limit Dec. 18, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Joseph Zelli, 39, of Centereach, N.Y., was charged with violating the speed limit, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 22, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Brooklyn Schmidt, 21, of Charlestown, SC, was charged with violating the speed limit, and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 25, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Evan Ignatowski, 19, of McGraw, NY, was charged with one count each possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, and purchase alcoholic beverage by a minor; and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec. 26, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Wayne Blythe, 44, of Littlestown, was charged with one count of windshield obstruction and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Oct. 3, 2021, in Gettysburg. The case was waived to county court.
Joshua Snyder, 42, of Hanover, Pa., was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license Jan. 20, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jarrell White, 21, of Germantown, Md., was charged with one count each violating the speed limit, improper sun screening, and possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use; and two misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance April 16, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jason Rhoades, 35, of York, Pa., was charged with one count each failure to stop at a stop sign, careless driving, failure to use a seat belt, and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked; and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance June 30, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Matthew Simmons, 39, of Harrisburg, Pa., was charged with one count each of exceeding the speed limit, improper sun screening, and careless driving; and three misdemeanor counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance Dec., 21, 2021, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
