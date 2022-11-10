The first Methodist ministers ever known to have visited the Gettysburg area arrived years before a church, which still stands, was constructed, according to a release issued by Gettysburg United Methodist Church Historian Jean Green.
The Gettysburg United Methodist Church will celebrate its 200th anniversary on Nov. 12-13.
Francis Asbury, who became the first elected bishop of the Methodist Church in America, and the Rev. Freeborn Garrettson were probably the first to visit the area, doing so in 1783, one year before the denomination was organized in America, according to the release.
It would be 1815 before the first class was formed, consisting of but a few members. In 1822, the first Methodist church was built in Gettysburg at a cost of nearly $2,000. It was a one-story brick structure measuring 42.5-by-37.5-feet. It was furnished with a gallery, box seats, and upholstered pulpit furniture.
“Before there was ever an African American church in Gettysburg, this is where African Americans would worship. It was the second Methodist Church built in Adams County, the first being Rock Chapel ~ ‘Minute Book of Methodist Church,’” the release reads.
Still standing today, this is the GAR Hall located at 53 E. Middle St. The building is now owned by Historic Gettysburg Adams County; the Sons of the Union Veterans own the artifacts inside the building, according to the release.
Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) will hold an open house at the G.A.R. Hall, 53 E. Middle St. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. This is the site that was once the church.
The public is invited to view the GAR Hall’s lovely folk art murals and historic photographs and connect with 200 years of Gettysburg history.
On Nov. 13, the church’s 200th anniversary program will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary of the present church.
“It will cover its first church and include all of its church sites up to the present date,” the release reads.
Gettysburg United Methodist Church is located at 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Rick Smith who has served here since 2019. Smith’s pastoral ministry began in 1985 and included serving at Grace United Methodist Church, Hanover, 1997-2016.
All are welcome. Contact the church at 717-334-3032 for more information.
