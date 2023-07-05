The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Matthew Harvey’s office as of July 3.
When cases are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial district judge. Cases “held” means a magisterial district judge conducted a hearing and ruled the case would move forward to county court.
Brooke Gardner, 21, of Wilton, Conn., was charged with one count each of violating the state liquor license by selling alcohol to a person under age 21 and selling alcohol to a person under age 21 April 21, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Christopher Horan, 48, of Gettysburg, was charged with one count each of driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) above .16 and public drunkenness May 8, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Tiffany Brockman, 39, of Alexandria, Va., was charged with one count each of possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use, exceeding the maximum speed limit by 24 mph, and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and two controlled substances March 6, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
Jovani Melendez, 24, of Hagerstown, Md., was charged with one count each of driving with a BAC above .16, driving at an unsafe speed, disregarding a traffic lane, careless driving, and four counts related to driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance Jan. 4, in Straban Township. The case was waived to county court.
