Adams County

Adams County Historical Society will present The Fight for Barlow’s Knoll Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Larry Korczyk’s talk will cover the desperate fighting between Union soldiers from the Eleventh Corps under Gen. Francis Channing Barlow’s command and a division of Confederate soldiers under the command of Gen. Jubal Early. Talks is free for ACHS members; $10 for non-members. Tickets available at www.achs-pa.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.