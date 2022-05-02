The Adams County Arts Council’s seventh annual Tee it Up Fore the Arts Golf Tournament was declared a success on a sunny but unseasonably chilly day, April 28, according to an arts council release.
Eighty golfers registered to play, and for the first time in three years, a new team took the tournament’s first prize. Pete Hull, Jim Horn, Craig Walker, and Marty Brennan were the 2022 tournament winners, according to the release.
Cash prizes were also awarded to second place winners Del Gudmestad, Skip Hockley, Brian Sinnett, and Bob Weiner; ninth place team Dave Larson, Rich Miller, Jim Murdoch, and Andy Meunzfeld; and 19th place team Patti Fetrow, Gail Jones, Christine Hazlett, and Ann Speelman, according to the release.
Event sponsor Enbridge sent a team to play, and teammate Bob Tajc won the men’s Closest to the Pin prize; Sue Bradshaw won the women’s prize; Ely Abbott won the Straightest Drive contest.
The tournament once again featured a helicopter ball drop sponsored by Haverfield Aviation, allowing non-golfers to get involved in the fun and support the arts.
Bruce Landis won the $1,000 first place cash prize for the ball drop; Jeff Howe won the second place $500 cash prize, according to the release.
Other top sponsors included KVG LLC, WellSpan Health, and Battlefield Harley Davidson. Photos of the event can be seen on the Adams County Arts Council’s (ACAC) Facebook page.
For more information about ACAC, visit www.adamsarts.org.
