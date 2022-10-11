Upper Adams School District’s (UASD) Canner Fund is hoping for a huge turnout during the upcoming Giving Spree in November, according to a release issued by the organization.
The Canner Fund awarded 23 grants totaling $15,330 to teachers throughout the Upper Adams School District for use during the 2022-2023 school year. The grants provide full or partial funding for innovative software packages supporting STEM education, unique classroom experiences, new physical education equipment, Color Day, field trips to Washington, D.C., and the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, and much more.
“The students and I appreciate your support to continue the adventures and to learn life skills, team-building strategies, and build confidence they can utilize in everyday life,” said Maggie Mancuso, who applied for a grant to benefit the Behavior Intervention Program at Upper Adams Intermediate School.
Her Canner Fund grant will support a series of experiences aimed at teaching life skills and positive behavioral strategies for at-risk students.
“Every dollar awarded to our teachers came from our wonderful supporters who understand the importance of promoting high-impact educational experiences for our children, and by extension, our community at large. Our sincere gratitude goes out to our donors for supporting the essential work our teachers do every day in our schools,” the release reads.
The Canner Fund, conceived in 2010, supports the students and teachers of UASD with both classroom grants and a growing endowment fund. The mission is to help to prepare students for life after graduation.
The organization will once again participate in the annual Giving Spree organized by the Adams County Community Foundation. This special day of giving will be held on Nov. 3, and the Canner Fund organizers are hopeful for a strong turnout of community support, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.