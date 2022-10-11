canners

Upper Adams School District Canner Fund awarded 23 grants totaling $15,330 to teachers for use this school year. (Submitted Photo)

Upper Adams School District’s (UASD) Canner Fund is hoping for a huge turnout during the upcoming Giving Spree in November, according to a release issued by the organization.

The Canner Fund awarded 23 grants totaling $15,330 to teachers throughout the Upper Adams School District for use during the 2022-2023 school year. The grants provide full or partial funding for innovative software packages supporting STEM education, unique classroom experiences, new physical education equipment, Color Day, field trips to Washington, D.C., and the Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, and much more.

