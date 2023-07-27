A quilt show will be held on Aug. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in York Springs, at the Ye Olde Sulphur Spa Historical Society and York Springs Lions, 406 - 408 Main St., York Springs.
The show will feature quilts from the York Springs, Huntington, Latimore, and Tyrone townships and surrounding area. Quilts tell stories. They capture the lives and times of the people who made them. As York Springs celebrates its 155th anniversary, YOSSHS will tell some of the residents’ stories through their quilts.
