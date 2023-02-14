HARRISBURG, PA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is contacting Pennsylvanian hog producers for the quarterly Hogs and Pigs Survey in March, June, and September.
This survey is a comprehensive gathering of quarterly data on market hog and breeding stock inventories as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in every state, according to a USDA, Harrisburg, release.
“Pennsylvania inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2022, was 1.34 million head. This was at 30,000 head increase in total inventory level from December 1, 2021” according to King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “The quarterly hogs surveys and resulting reports will continue to provide important indicators for the industry of what changes are occurring – if any.”
NASS will mail the questionnaires to all producers selected for the survey in late February, late May, and late August. To ensure all survey participants have an opportunity to respond, NASS interviewers will contact producers who do not respond by mail or online to conduct telephone interviews.
The data gathered in this survey allow NASS to accurately measure and report conditions and trends in the U.S. pork industry. The information is used by all sectors of the industry, including producers themselves, to help make sound and timely business decisions.
NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents and publishes only aggregate data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified.
Survey results will be published in the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report to be released on March 30,, June 29, and Sept. 28. These and all NASS reports are available online at nass.usda.gov/Publications/. For more information, call the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office at 800-498-1518.
