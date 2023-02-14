HARRISBURG, PA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is contacting Pennsylvanian hog producers for the quarterly Hogs and Pigs Survey in March, June, and September.

This survey is a comprehensive gathering of quarterly data on market hog and breeding stock inventories as well as pig crop and farrowing intentions in every state, according to a USDA, Harrisburg, release.

