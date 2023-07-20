Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense, announced that Littlestown Foundry Inc. recently received a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve, according to a release issued by the Pa. ESGR Public Affairs office.
The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed, according to the release.
Pennsylvania ESGR is particularly proud to present Littlestown Foundry Inc. with the Patriot Award for its strong support of their employees serving in our nation’s Reserve forces during ESGR’s 50th Anniversary year.
Plant Manager John Stonesifer and Maintenance Manager Todd Martin were nominated for the Patriot Award by Spc. Joel Masterstefone of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s 128th Brigade Support Battalion located in Pittsburgh.
In nominating Stonesifer and Martin, Spc. Masterstefone stated, in part: “With John Stonesifer being prior military, he is very supportive of my decision to also fight for my country. He has reached out to me and provided me with both knowledge of the workplace, and of the military, by sharing previous experiences. He has assured me that I will always have a job with Littlestown Foundry and missed time, due to military service, will not affect my career. Todd Martin has always helped me when it came to needing time to take care of my military matters. I never get hassled about time needed for my military schedule even if it is a last minute notice.”
Presenting the award on behalf of ESGR was Jim Astor, Pennsylvania South Central Area Chair. Astor commented: “It’s critical and an honor to recognize and pay tribute to those employers that hire and support our Guard and Reserve forces. Without employer support, it would be difficult for those in the uniformed services to perform their mission.” Astor added: “Today’s members of the Guard and Reserves are highly trained and skilled; they bring integrity, a global perspective and, proven leadership to the civilian workforce.
Vice President and General Manager Steve Kress signed an ESGR Statement of Support confirming that Littlestown Foundry, Inc. joins other employers in pledging:
· We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-Employment Rights Act (USERRA).
· We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
· We appreciate the values, leadership and unique skills service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.
· We will continually recognize and support our country’s service members and their families, in peace, in crises and in war.
“Today, supportive employers are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units,” said Astor. “I am asking all South Central Pennsylvania employers to take a look at their current human resources policies to incorporate policies supportive of Guard and Reserve employees.” Many Pennsylvania employers provide support above and beyond their legal requirements by law by offering pay-differential to offset the loss of wages, and extension of health care benefits, which complement coverage provided by the military, when their employees mobilize.”
Littlestown Foundry Inc. joins a cadre of Fortune 500 companies, state and federal, agencies and thousands of America’s employers in demonstrating support for our armed forces. Astor added: “By signing the Statement of Support, Littlestown Foundry, Inc.is sending a clear message to its employees that while they are serving their country, they do not have to worry about their civilian jobs.”
ESGR, a Department of Defense office, seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers’ principal advocate within DoD. Paramount to ESGR’s mission is encouraging employment of Guardsmen and Reservists who bring integrity, global perspective and proven leadership to the civilian workforce.
For more information about ESGR Outreach Programs, or ESGR volunteer opportunities, please call 1-800-336-4590 or visit www.ESGR.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.