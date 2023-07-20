foundry

Shown from left are Maintenance Manager Todd Martin, Spc. Joel Masterstefone, Plant Manager John Stonesifer, and ESGR Area Chair Jim Asto. (Submitted Photo)

Pennsylvania Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), an office of the Department of Defense, announced that Littlestown Foundry Inc. recently received a Patriot Award in recognition of extraordinary support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve, according to a release issued by the Pa. ESGR Public Affairs office.

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed, according to the release.

